Stephen King Tells A Great Story About Shawshank Redemption, And How He Can't Convince People He Writes More Than Horror

I’m not interested in horror, per se. I’m interested in what people do. What I would like for readers, for you, Stephen [Sackur], to feel when they read one of my books, is I would like you to fall in love with the characters and want the best in the world for them. In other words, yes, I’m a horror writer, I won’t disagree with that, but I really want to do is to engage your positive emotions as much as I can so when terrible things happen you don’t want to see somebody’s head come off. I think that in a way the Friday The 13th movies were almost like snuff movies; you didn’t go to see the campers at Crystal Lake get away. You wanted to see them killed with arrows and buzz saws and chainsaws, and god knows what.