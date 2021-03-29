Children of Men: 8 Behind-The-Scene Facts About Alfonso Cuaron’s Movie

In just a few years, Children of Men, the Alfonso Cuaron-directed the sci-fi tale starring Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Michael Caine and Chiwetel Ejiofor, will cross the barrier that we’ve already hit with Back to the Future Part II and Blade Runner, where we surpass the future date the movie is set in.

Of course, that will hopefully be a good thing, as Children of Men doesn’t have the most joyous of futuristic qualities like Back to the Future’s hoverboard or self-lacing Nikes - or even Blade Runner’s flying cars - instead telling a bleak, but ultimately hopeful, story of trying to protect the first child born in nearly 20 years.

Children of Men is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2021, and while some find the story to hit harder now, let’s use this chance to celebrate Cuaron and company's work on the intricate, dour, and epic story with some Children of Men behind-the-scene facts.