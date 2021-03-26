No Time To Die Director Is Making A Comic Book Movie Next

No Time To Die director Cary Fukunaga has been one of the most intriguing filmmakers to watch for some time, from True Detective’s stunning first season anf the critically-acclaimed Netflix film Beasts of No Nation to his offbeat sci-fi drama Maniac. As we wait for his take on James Bond, Fukunaga has already lined up his next project, and it’s going to be an adaptation of a stylistic comic book series.