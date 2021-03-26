Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Much Shorter Than Most Big Budget Blockbusters, According To The Director

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

It's become fairly common practice these days for big movies to have big run times. Avengers: Endgame was more than three hours long, and Marvel movies regularly run over two hours. For Zack Snyder to complete his version of Justice League he needed more than four hours. So, if one was making a movie where two of the most popular monsters of all time went head-to-head, you might expect that movie to be quite long. Instead, Godzilla Vs. Kong is slightly less than two hours long, but director Adam Wingard doesn't have a problem with that.