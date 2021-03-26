Walking Dead Creator Explains How Rick Grimes’ Movie Will Be Different From The Show

Indeed, The Walking Dead did seemingly set up another big screen appearance for Danai Gurira's Michonne. Earlier in Season 10, Michonne found out that Rick was alive and departed to try and find her apocalyptic husband. But given the the show's time jump, it seems unlikely that she'll appear in the Rick Grimes movie. Although if she did, the fans would no doubt be thrilled.

It's currently unclear when The Walking Dead movie will begin filming, but it's in active development. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.