How To Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Online And Stream Return Of Zombie Drama Spin-Off

The Walking Dead follow-up is back as the war for Manhattan escalates

Lauren Cohan as Maggie in The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
(Image credit: AMC)
How To Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Online

Premiere: Sunday, May 4 at 9pm ET/PT

Free Stream: Stream on TVNZ+ (NZ)

International stream: AMC+ (US & CA) | Stan (AU) | Sky (UK, June 2025)

Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: Preview

Rising from the grave like one of its titular zombies, The Walking Dead franchise continues on as the first of its three main character spin-offs returns for a second season. Dead City follows former enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) as they continue their adventures in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, now cut off from the mainland and full of danger from both the dead and the living. So, read on below as we explain how to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online, for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

When we left the crumbling NYC at the close of season 1, Maggie had traded Negan to brutal faction leader ‘The Dama’ (Lisa Emery) in return for her son Hershel (Logan Kim). Season 2 teases the pair on opposite sides of a war for power in the city, hinting that Negan’s alliances may well be changing as he attempts to win his freedom, and for fans keen to see the former villain return to his antagonistic ways, that’s a mouth watering prospect.

Alongside Cohan and Morgan, Mahina Napolean is set to return as Ginny, as are Gauis Armstrong (Perlie) and Željko Ivanek (‘The Croat’). New faces this season include Kim Coates as new gang leader Bruegel and Dascha Polanco as Lucia.

Despite the OG show delivering diminishing returns over the years and shuffling toward a lackluster conclusion, the trio of sequel spin-offs (also including The Ones Who Live and Daryl Dixon) have been surprisingly well received, with Dead City in particular sitting at a respectable 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. Early reviews for season 2 sound promising, with Screen Rant calling the latest batch of episodes “better than the first season in almost every way.”

It sounds like Walking Dead fans are in for another intense batch of episodes, and with Daryl Dixon confirmed for a third outing next year, it’s clear the franchise is far from dead yet.

Read on for all you need to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online from anywhere.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online in New Zealand for free on TVNZ+

TVNZ+ logo

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

Kiwi's are in luck with TVNZ being the home of everything Walking Dead in New Zealand. That includes The Walking Dead: Dead City, with season 2 of the spin-off set to premiere on the TVNZ+ streaming service at 2pm NZST on Monday, May 5.

TVNZ+ is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a TVNZ+ account. All you need is an email address and a NZ postcode.

Overseas? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access TVNZ+ like you would at home.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Walking Dead: Dead City online just as you would at home.

While services like TVNZ+ block access from IP addresses outside of New Zealand, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch as you usually would by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Kiwi citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a NZ-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Dead City as if you were at home with a VPN

Watch Dead City as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including TVNZ+. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for TVNZ+, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in New Zealand.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Walking Dead: Dead City , head to TVNZ+.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online in the US

AMC+ logo

(Image credit: AMC+)

In the US, zombie fans will be able to stream The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC+ with the premiere set for Sunday, May 4 at 9pm ET/PT.

AMC+ is available from $6.99 per month and can be accessed as a standalone app or as an add-on for Prime Video, Apple TV and Roku.

Episodes will also air on the AMC channel at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday, which cord cutters can watch on a live TV service such as Sling TV.

A NZ citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in the UK

Sky logo

(Image credit: Sky)

In the UK, season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City will air on Sky. There's no exact release date confirmed yet, but we know it'll arrive in June.

You'll also be able to stream via Sky Go, and the platform's pay-as-you-go option, Now.

A NZ citizen trying to access your free stream? Use a VPN to port yourself back home.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online in Canada

AMC+ logo

(Image credit: AMC+)

Canadians can stream The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC+ alongside their US neighbors.

AMC+ prices start from CA$7.99 after a 7-day free trial.

Kiwi in Canada? Simply download a VPN to connect to TVNZ+, regardless of where you’re located.

How to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 online in Australia

Stan logo

(Image credit: Stan)

Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City is streaming on Stan in Australia with episodes starting on Monday, May 5.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier

Aussie abroad? If you’re abroad and want to connect to your usual streaming services, you can purchase a VPN to allow you to watch no matter where in the world you happen to be.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Official Trailer | Premieres May 4 on AMC & AMC+ - YouTube The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Official Trailer | Premieres May 4 on AMC & AMC+ - YouTube
Watch On

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Release Date & Episode Schedule

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 will premiere on Sunday, May 4 in the US and Canada and on Monday, May 5 in Australia and New Zealand. it'll arrive in the UK in June.

Episodes will release weekly on the following schedule:

  • Episode 1: "Power Equals Power" – Sunday, May 4
  • Episode 2: "Another Shit Lesson" – Sunday, May 11
  • Episode 3: "Why Did the Mainlanders Cross the River?" – Sunday, May 18
  • Episode 4: "Feisty Friendly" – Sunday, May 25
  • Episode 5: "The Bird Always Knows" – Sunday, June 1
  • Episode 6: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" – Sunday, June 8
  • Episode 7: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak" – Sunday, June 15
  • Episode 8: "If History Were a Conflagration" – Sunday, June 22

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Cast

  • Lauren Cohan as Maggie
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan
  • Gaius Charles as Perlie
  • Željko Ivanek as "The Croat"
  • Mahina Napoleon as Ginny
  • Lisa Emery as "The Dama"
  • Logan Kim as Hershel
  • Dascha Polanco as Lucia Narvaez
  • Kim Coates as Bruegel
  • Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin
  • Jake Weary as Christos
  • Pooya Mohseni as Roksana
