Thanks, Saw: Samuel L. Jackson's Face In New Spiral Poster Is A Thing Of Nightmares

So what is it that's coming tomorrow? If you were to place a bet that we will see the arrival of a new Spiral: From The Book Of Saw trailer, then your winnings wouldn't be very large since the odds seem very good. It was reported last week that Lionsgate has moved up the release date of the movie from May 28 to May 14, demonstrating confidence in the theatrical market at the start of summer, and the best way to launch any marketing campaign is with the launch of a fresh trailer following a teaser poster.