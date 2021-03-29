Thanks, Saw: Samuel L. Jackson's Face In New Spiral Poster Is A Thing Of Nightmares

Saw fans have had what can literally be called an extra long wait for the latest chapter of the series, Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. After all, the film was originally supposed to come out nearly a full year ago – specifically in May 2020 – but the experience has been repeatedly delayed due to the pandemic. Fortunately, with things in the world starting to get better, the movie is seriously almost here, and as a result we now have a deeply disturbing new poster for the horror feature kinda-sorta featuring Samuel L. Jackson.
Along with Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Zoie Palmer, the Pulp Fiction star is part of the talented cast of the new Saw movie, and he took to his personal Twitter account today to share some nightmare-inducing artwork teasing the arrival of something coming tomorrow. Check out the poster below:
Samuel L. Jackson can be a quite terrifying presence on the big screen when he wants to be (particularly when he gets a really hard stare going), but seeing him with a spiral face is certainly one of his most frightening looks.
So what is it that's coming tomorrow? If you were to place a bet that we will see the arrival of a new Spiral: From The Book Of Saw trailer, then your winnings wouldn't be very large since the odds seem very good. It was reported last week that Lionsgate has moved up the release date of the movie from May 28 to May 14, demonstrating confidence in the theatrical market at the start of summer, and the best way to launch any marketing campaign is with the launch of a fresh trailer following a teaser poster.
Of course, fans will remember that whatever arrives tomorrow won't be our first look at Spiral: From The Book Of Saw. Instead, that arrived all the way back in February 2020 when it looked like the movie was on track to hit the big screen that May. If you're feeling particularly antsy to watch footage from the new film, you can revisit the preview below:
Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (who previously made Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV), Spiral: From The Book Of Saw centers on a pair of cops – one a brash detective (Chris Rock), the other a rookie (Max Minghella) – who find themselves investigating a series of murders reminiscent of the work done by Jigsaw and his followers. In addition to playing the lead, Rock was also the one who first pitched the project to Lionsgate, and he is being credited as an executive producer.
You can be sure that whatever Spiral: From The Book Of Saw unleashes tomorrow you'll be able to find it here on CinemaBlend – and to see what else is set to be released movie-wise between now and the end of December, be sure to check out our 2021 Movie Calendar.