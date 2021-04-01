The Internet Has Fun Idea For Bringing Back Jurnee Smollett's Birds Of Prey Character, And I'm Here For It

Alright, it’s been over a year since Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey hit theaters. Pay up. Where’s our followup? And no, The Suicide Squad doesn’t exactly count. I want to see Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn with the girls again out on the town in Gotham City, and I’m not the only one. On Wednesday, tens of thousands of fans decided to campaign for the return of Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary in the DCEU in the form of an HBO Max series.