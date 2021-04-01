The Internet Has Fun Idea For Bringing Back Jurnee Smollett's Birds Of Prey Character, And I'm Here For It

Alright, it’s been over a year since Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey hit theaters. Pay up. Where’s our followup? And no, The Suicide Squad doesn’t exactly count. I want to see Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn with the girls again out on the town in Gotham City, and I’m not the only one. On Wednesday, tens of thousands of fans decided to campaign for the return of Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary in the DCEU in the form of an HBO Max series.
So far, over 16,000 Twitter users have posted using the #BlackCanaryHBOSeries hashtag to share their love for Jurnee Smollett getting her shot at a streaming series following her introduction in 2020’s Birds of Prey. The message is pretty clear cut and simple: fans want to see more Dinah Lance:
Hey, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag worked, didn’t it? DC fans are hoping that the trending topic will send some shockwaves over Warner Bros' way, and I’m totally on board. Black Canary is an incredible character within DC Comics who has previously been explored on television with the CW’s Arrow series, but wouldn’t it be exciting for Warner Bros to take a card out of Disney’s playbook and start developing more of its characters on its streaming service?
There’s already a few in the works, such as the GCPD show being developed for Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe and a Peacemaker series starring John Cena to follow James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad. So a Birds of Prey spinoff series is most certainly possible if wanted, and the people want it:
Oh yeah, and we’ll take Mary-Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress too! By the end of Birds of Prey, Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya and had formed a girl gang crime fighting groupm and I bet it’s still alive and kicking even if Harley Quinn and Cassandra Cain ditched the ladies. As another Twitter user said using the trending hashtag:
The campaign even roped in some talent who seems very much interested in writing an HBO Max Black Canary show. Gail Simone is a notable comic book writer, who has penned Birds of Prey along with Deadpool, Wonder Woman and Batgirl comics. Here’s how she reacted:
All the love even reached Jurnee Smollett herself, who took a moment to thank the fans for their love for her version of Black Canary. Can you believe at one time the casting choice received backlash?
Jurnee Smollett has previously said she would “do it again” if asked, and we’re ready as fans too. Your move, Warner Bros. While we wait for the next canary cry, check out the full DCEU lineup set for the next few years.