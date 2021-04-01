John Cena’s Doing Random Interviews In Full Suicide Squad Costume, And James Gunn Can’t Get Enough

I guess that since John Cena is probably doing these interviews during breaks in filming the new Peacemaker series it's just too much work to change his clothes when he stops filming to do an interview. We often hear about just how difficult some of these superhero costumes are to get in and out of, and while the Peacemaker costume doesn't look all that bad, maybe taking it off just to put it back on again is more trouble than it's worth. Although Cena certainly looks pretty comfortable in the suit, which is good, since he's been wearing it for a while and will be for at least some time to come.