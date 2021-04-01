Godzilla Vs. Kong Almost Included A Key King Of The Monsters Deleted Scene, And We Want It

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters really put its eponymous protagonist in a tough spot, as he had to face off against both Rodan and King Ghidorah. However, he wasn’t without allies, as Mothra emerged during the course of the story to lend some much-needed assistance. Sadly, Mothra died during King of the Monsters, but at the end of that movie, it was revealed that a second Mothra egg had been discovered. There was also a deleted scene written further teasing Mothra’s future, and that same scene nearly made it into Godzilla vs. Kong too. Can we just see it already?!