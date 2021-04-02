Why Won’t Disney Let Us To Cry In Theaters With Pixar’s Soul And Luca?

The discussion here is whether movies like Luca or Soul should be available on streaming like Disney+. They absolutely should, but let’s not lose the value and experience of appreciating Pixar on the big screen with other people in the process (even for a short window). As much as studios need to stay afloat and adjust to the times by providing other options aside from theatrical releases, Pixar films are should be seen in a communal setting. Whether that’s at a drive-in you take your family to or in a dark theater, some of our most memorable experiences going to the movies is through these films, because animated films are as valuable and important to cinema as blockbusters and franchises. Even if Luca or Soul are not familiar names, neither were WALL-E or Ratatouille before they became cultural moments in the industry.