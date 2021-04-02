Forget Daniel Craig And Chris Evans, Fan Reimagines World Where Paddington Is In Casino Royale And The Avengers

Reddit's JaytheChou has done an amazing job with almost a month's worth of Paddington Bear photoshops. And with work like this, we're looking forward to seeing how many more he can do before he forgets. Which, hopefully, won't be any time soon, as there's still plenty of promising prospects for Paddington playtime. Maybe it's time this friend of the Brown family find himself in the action of Mortal Kombat or Nobody. No matter where he shows up next, we'll be there to watch and enjoy!