How The DC Multiverse Might Work, And Why It's Bad For The SnyderVerse

Oh really? So everything that is being constructed on the theatrical side that doesn’t include Battinson in The Batman is the timeline canon that DC fans should accept? That would include a number of major DC heroes who were introduced in Zack Snyder’s movie. Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s Flash and Ben Affleck’s Batman all have projects in the DC theatrical line. There have been rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman could appear in either Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam or James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. This would all but complete Snyder’s universe (except for Ray Fisher and Snyder, himself).