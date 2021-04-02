Brendan Fraser And The Mummy Trended On Twitter This Week, And Now I'm So Ready For His Big Film Comeback

Look, Brendan Fraser rules. Chances are, if you’re reading this, you already knew that. Earlier this week the George of the Jungle star ended up trending on Twitter. Why? Because he rules, that’s why. In all seriousness, the recent outpouring of fan support for Mr. Fraser just made me realize that I’m not the only one who is beyond ready for a big film comeback.
Over the course of the weekend fans flocked to Twitter where they shared a number of tweets celebrating Brendan Fraser’s contribution to film and his career. Check ‘em out:
While Brendan Fraser’s portrayal of Rick O’Connell in The Mummy franchise may be his most widely known role, one fan was quick to point out his impressive venture in the medical comedy Scrubs:
Other fans (myself included) were just happy to see that Brendan Fraser was getting some well-deserved attention:
While Brendan Fraser himself didn’t respond to the online celebration, one fan hilariously envisioned how his publicist would presumably break the news to him:
You know what? I hope he found out about the whole situation too. Brendan Fraser deserves all of our celebration. The man is a legend of the '90s and is way overdue for a Keanu-Reeves-John-Wick type of comeback.
Recently, Fraser was cast in an upcoming A24 production titled The Whale. Fraser fans shouldn’t expect his signature comedy or leading man charm in that project, though. The Whale has Black Swan’s Darren Aronofsky attached to direct and will reportedly feature Fraser playing a suicidal 600-pound man. Yeah, it’s going to be dark.
But hey, I’m not complaining about an indie prestige project with Brendan Fraser leading. I will literally take anything I can get at this point. I mean seriously, he’s already admitted that he’d be down for a fourth entry into The Mummy franchise. Just get Rachel Weisz back onboard and boom, take all my money.
While he has been crushing it as Robotman on DC’s Doompatrol, hopefully the recent outpouring of online support will help studios realize that Brendan Fraser fever is alive and well. There’s still a ton of people out there (again, myself included) who would love nothing more than to see him back on the big screen. Whether that’s in another Mummy movie, an indie project or a John Wick/Nobody style action flick, I’ll take anything. Just get this man back on the big screen as soon as possible. Why? Because he rules. But you already knew that, right? Naturally we'll keep you informed if there are any updates on that front.