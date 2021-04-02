Brendan Fraser And The Mummy Trended On Twitter This Week, And Now I'm So Ready For His Big Film Comeback

While he has been crushing it as Robotman on DC’s Doompatrol, hopefully the recent outpouring of online support will help studios realize that Brendan Fraser fever is alive and well. There’s still a ton of people out there (again, myself included) who would love nothing more than to see him back on the big screen. Whether that’s in another Mummy movie, an indie project or a John Wick/Nobody style action flick, I’ll take anything. Just get this man back on the big screen as soon as possible. Why? Because he rules. But you already knew that, right? Naturally we'll keep you informed if there are any updates on that front.