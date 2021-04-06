Why I Want Godzilla Vs. Kong To Be The Last We See Of Godzilla Or King Kong In The MonsterVerse, At Least For A Little While

The Human Characters Also Had Fitting Character Arcs Throughout The Entire Series Of Films

I kind of can’t stand the human characters in these Legendary Godzilla movies, but even they had satisfying conclusions in Godzilla Vs. Kong. I’m mostly speaking about Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown’s characters who we first met in Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Millie Bobby Brown’s character in particular has a satisfying arc since she’s changed a great deal since the last movie. We see her being a young girl under the thumb of her parents in the first movie to a young woman leading the charge in this one. We also ultimately see her and her father sharing a moment at the end, so her story feels complete and I don’t really think we need to see anymore of her future adventures. I think we’re good.