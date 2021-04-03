Justice League’s Darkseid Actor Shares Sweet Exchange With Ava DuVernay After Her New Gods Movie Is Shelved

New Gods being shelved is also just another symptom of Hollywood’s shifting landscape. With theaters and Hollywood trying to recover, many studios have been re-examining their slates. Studios are now looking for safe bets rather than testing the market. This mentality has put mostly unknown properties such as New Gods interesting spots. Hollywood wants to start making money and fast, which is understandable given that the industry did lose an entire year due to the pandemic. So as disappointing as it may be, one can see Warner Bros.' logic.