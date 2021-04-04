David Ayer Shared Some Original Suicide Squad Concept Art, With A Very Naked Joker At The Center Of It All

Fans did get another (pretty terrifying) look at Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, though it’s safe to say fans are still hoping to see more of his DC Extended Universe debut in a Suicide Squad director’s cut. As of right now, it doesn’t look like David Ayer will have the opportunity to unveil such a film, but stranger things have happened, right?

Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max.