David Ayer Shared Some Original Suicide Squad Concept Art, With A Very Naked Joker At The Center Of It All

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign has officially reached its conclusion, as fans were able to rally and convince Warner Bros. and DC to release Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League. All the while though, another campaign has been brewing, and it’s only gaining momentum following the release of Snyder’s film. Fans are now aiming to get David Ayer’s original version of 2016’s Suicide Squad (known as “The Ayer Cut”) released, and the filmmaker seems to be up for it as well. With this, he’s been providing some behind-the-scenes tidbits, particularly when it comes to the Joker. Now, the director has released some concept art of the famous villain, and it actually shows him naked.
We’ve seen the Joker in some crazy situations on the big screen over the years, but we’ve yet to see the Clown Prince of Crime nude in a movie. Well, based on David Ayer’s recent Twitter post, this is something he intended to rectify with Suicide Squad. You can check out the original post down below:
Needless to say, you’re probably never going to unsee this image of a naked and tattooed Joker lying down, surrounded by playing cards, knives and guns, among other things. Suicide Squad did include a shot of Joker in a similar position, only in that scene, he was fully clothed and laughing after learning the location of his lover, Harley Quinn.
There’s a firm chance this particular sequence isn’t something that would be included in the proposed Ayer cut but rather something the director was toying with early in production. Still, Ayer has claimed that his cut is vastly different from the theatrical version, so there’s always the possibility that he did, at the very least, shoot the scene.
When he’s not making his desire for the Ayer Cut known or sharing thoughts on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, David Ayer has actually found himself defending his version of Joker. Many fans have expressed their issues with Jared Leto’s portrayal, viewing it as a massive contrast from how the character is depicted in the comics. On the other hand, some fans enjoyed this interpretation and have even found ways in which Ayer stays true to the character’s roots.
David Ayer has also been heavily supportive of Jared Leto, who he believes didn’t get his just due with the theatrical cut. The director has even admitted that he should have made Joker the film’s main antagonist as opposed to a supporting character.
Fans did get another (pretty terrifying) look at Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, though it’s safe to say fans are still hoping to see more of his DC Extended Universe debut in a Suicide Squad director’s cut. As of right now, it doesn’t look like David Ayer will have the opportunity to unveil such a film, but stranger things have happened, right?
Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max.