news

David Ayer Shared Some Original Suicide Squad Concept Art, With A Very Naked Joker At The Center Of It All

The Joker (Jared Leto) smiles in Arkham Asylum in Suicide Squad (2016)

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign has officially reached its conclusion, as fans were able to rally and convince Warner Bros. and DC to release Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League. All the while though, another campaign has been brewing, and it’s only gaining momentum following the release of Snyder’s film. Fans are now aiming to get David Ayer’s original version of 2016’s Suicide Squad (known as “The Ayer Cut”) released, and the filmmaker seems to be up for it as well. With this, he’s been providing some behind-the-scenes tidbits, particularly when it comes to the Joker. Now, the director has released some concept art of the famous villain, and it actually shows him naked.

We’ve seen the Joker in some crazy situations on the big screen over the years, but we’ve yet to see the Clown Prince of Crime nude in a movie. Well, based on David Ayer’s recent Twitter post, this is something he intended to rectify with Suicide Squad. You can check out the original post down below:

Needless to say, you’re probably never going to unsee this image of a naked and tattooed Joker lying down, surrounded by playing cards, knives and guns, among other things. Suicide Squad did include a shot of Joker in a similar position, only in that scene, he was fully clothed and laughing after learning the location of his lover, Harley Quinn.

There’s a firm chance this particular sequence isn’t something that would be included in the proposed Ayer cut but rather something the director was toying with early in production. Still, Ayer has claimed that his cut is vastly different from the theatrical version, so there’s always the possibility that he did, at the very least, shoot the scene.

When he’s not making his desire for the Ayer Cut known or sharing thoughts on James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, David Ayer has actually found himself defending his version of Joker. Many fans have expressed their issues with Jared Leto’s portrayal, viewing it as a massive contrast from how the character is depicted in the comics. On the other hand, some fans enjoyed this interpretation and have even found ways in which Ayer stays true to the character’s roots.

David Ayer has also been heavily supportive of Jared Leto, who he believes didn’t get his just due with the theatrical cut. The director has even admitted that he should have made Joker the film’s main antagonist as opposed to a supporting character.

Fans did get another (pretty terrifying) look at Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, though it’s safe to say fans are still hoping to see more of his DC Extended Universe debut in a Suicide Squad director’s cut. As of right now, it doesn’t look like David Ayer will have the opportunity to unveil such a film, but stranger things have happened, right?

Suicide Squad is available to stream on HBO Max.

Up Next

The Suicide Squad Star Explains Difference To David Ayer’s Original
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Has Broken A Huge Trailer Record news 2d James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Has Broken A Huge Trailer Record Sarah El-Mahmoud
With HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Coming, Is The Green Lantern Corps Movie Still Happening? news 2d With HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Coming, Is The Green Lantern Corps Movie Still Happening? Adam Holmes
After Reacting To James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Trailer, David Ayer Explains How The Ayer Cut Could Still Work news 2d After Reacting To James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Trailer, David Ayer Explains How The Ayer Cut Could Still Work Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

Insidious Apr 1, 2011 Insidious 7
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
The King's Man Dec 22, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
Michael Strahan May Have Rick-Rolled Everyone With His Tooth Gap, But His Dentist Got The Last Laugh TBD Michael Strahan May Have Rick-Rolled Everyone With His Tooth Gap, But His Dentist Got The Last Laugh Rating TBD
Did Disney Make A Thanos-Sized Mistake Pushing Black Widow's Release Date? TBD Did Disney Make A Thanos-Sized Mistake Pushing Black Widow's Release Date? Rating TBD
Kim Kardashian Enjoys Her Serene Vacation In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photos TBD Kim Kardashian Enjoys Her Serene Vacation In Jaw-Dropping Bikini Photos Rating TBD
Where’s Mothra? The Godzilla Vs. Kong Cast Has Cool Suggestions TBD Where’s Mothra? The Godzilla Vs. Kong Cast Has Cool Suggestions Rating TBD
Kate McKinnon Dressed As Pepe Le Pew On SNL To Hilariously Talk About Being Cut From Space Jam 2 TBD Kate McKinnon Dressed As Pepe Le Pew On SNL To Hilariously Talk About Being Cut From Space Jam 2 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information