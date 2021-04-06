Apparently, The Russo Brothers Had A 'Difficult' Time Casting A New Spider-Man

Joe and Anthony Russo have accomplished a lot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, imprinting their legacy within Marvel’s constantly expanding world of movies and now television. The Avengers: Endgame director’s greatest accomplishment outside of directing one of the biggest movies of all time might well be integrating Spider-Man into the MCU and establishing Tom Holland as a fixture in the MCU. Outside of the struggle of striking a deal with Sony, who owns the rights to Spider-man and getting Spider-Man on the MCU stage, the Russo brothers had to find the right actor for the job, and it turns out it was not an easy process.