Frozen At Disney World: What To Do At WDW For Fans Of Anna And Elsa

Frozen Ever After - Ride/Attraction

There is one actual ride based around Frozen found at Walt Disney World. Frozen Ever After is a boat-based dark ride that took over the previous attraction in that location Maelstrom. The ride vehicles and the route have remained the same in the attraction, but instead of a general look at Norway's history and culture, everything is based around Frozen. Rather than being a simple retelling of either Frozen movie, Frozen Ever After just allows guests to float through the world of Frozen, seeing Elsa's ice castle, hearing "Let it Go" and also seeing Anna, Olaf, Marshmallow, and the rest. The voice cast from the film all reprise their roles for the ride so it really feels like you're inside Arendelle.