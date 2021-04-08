Armie Hammer Has Dropped Out Of His Final Project Following Controversy

The Minutes, which is directed by Anna Shapiro, debuted back in 2017 from the Steppnwolf Theatre Company, and the story follows the inner workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry when a newcomer shows up to start asking the wrong questions. Armie Hammer previously worked with Shapiro in the 2018 Broadway production of Straight White Men, but they won’t be collaborating for a second time after all. There’s no word yet on who will take over Hammer’s role when The Minutes does finally get up and running.