Snyder Cut: Cyborg Comic Writer Weighs In On Ray Fisher’s Booyah Controversy

In the weeks since Zack Snyder's Justice League was finally released, it's continued to dominate pop culture. Fans have dissected every frame of the four-hour streaming event, while new campaigns have begun to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. And as the public celebrates this version of the movie, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher continues to speak out against how the studio and Joss Whedon handled reshoots. Now Cyborg comic writer David F. Walker has weighed on the "booyah" controversy.
One of the many allegations that Ray Fisher made about Justice League reshoots was regarding the addition of the character's Teen Titans catch phrase "booyah". The line wasn't in Zack Snyder's original script, and Fisher reportedly pushed back before being forced to shoot the footage which eventually made it into the theatrical cut. David F. Walker shared his experience after writing for Cyborg for the comics. As he explained,
Well, it looks like Ray Fisher isn't the only person uncomfortable with Cyborg's over the top utterances of "booyah." While Fisher fought against the catch phrase in Justice League, it seems that David F. Walker was similarly strong-armed into including it to Cyborg's adventures on the page.
David F. Walker offered his support of Ray Fisher on Twitter, in response to a recent long-form story about the actor's various allegations. In the story Fisher tells the story of clashing with the studio over saying Cyborg's catch phrase. He felt it didn't fit with the movie's version of the character, and equated it to Black icons in pop culture like Gary Coleman and Jimmie Walker. The actor was quoted in THR, saying:
It seemed weird to have the only Black character say that.
While Ray Fisher was only able to share his feelings and experience during Justice League controversial reshoots, David F. Walker's echoed similar concerns about Cyborg's catchphrase. Both Fisher and Walker lost their respective battles over "booyah," although the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League restored the titular filmmaker's original vision for the hero.
Ray Fisher first made allegations against Joss Whedon back in 2020, and he's continued to make headlines since. While his performance in the Snyder Cut has been celebrated, Fisher continues to use his platform to take aim at various execs at Warner Bros.. Seemingly as a result, he's been removed from Ezra Miller's upcoming Flash movie.
While it remains to be seen how Warner Bros.' internal investigation plays out, Ray Fisher's latest interview has given new life to the ongoing controversy. The release of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly renewed interest on the subject, especially after seeing how vastly different Cyborg was handled in the two cuts. Fisher's character was truly the heart of the movie, and fans are going to be disappointed if his time in the DCEU is up.
