Disneyland Resort's Avengers Campus Finally Has A New Opening Date

It was in March of 2020 that Disney announced that the long awaited new land at Disney California Adventure, Avengers Campus, would finally open in July. Unfortunately, it were only a couple days later that it was announced that Disneyland Resort would close due to the global pandemic. The park would remain closed for over a year, but is now set to finally reopen April 30. However, Marvel fans have still been waiting to learn when Avengers Campus would open. Today, during a special virtual event, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro, sitting with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, announced the new land would open on June 4.

Josh D'Amaro joked with Kevin Feige that he wanted to open the new Marvel land on Feige's birthday, but that opening the new land on a Wednesday, as Feige's birthday is June 2nd, wouldn't work. And so instead, Avengers Campus will open two days after Kevin Feige's birthday, on June 4. This means that those guests who want to return to Disneyland immediately when it opens will miss out, but those willing to wait a little while will get to see something very special.

It's actually sort of brilliant for Disneyland Resort to announce Avengers Campus opening now. Tickets for the park's reopening are set to go on sale in less than two weeks. Certainly, the expectation is that there are going to be a lot of people looking to snap up those tickets and reservation slots. And most of them will likely be looking to go to Disneyland rather than California Adventure. The resort's second gate has always been something of an afterthought, despite the fact that it has greatly improved in recent years.

But this announcement has the potential to sort of spread out the love a little bit. Some people will want to book the first available park reservations, but others may go ahead and plan a trip for June rather than early May. Many will want to book a reservations at Disneyland, but once Avengers Campus opens you'll see a lot more people planning to visit Disney California Adventure. This will help even out both the crowds on the two parks, and possibly, ease the strain on the reservation system a bit.

The new land will include a pair of attractions, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, that will include Tom Holland as Peter parker, and a Doctor Strange themed area that we, oddly, don't know a great deal about at this point. A major E-ticket attraction that will see guests pilot an Avengers Quinjet is planned for the new land's second phase.

Fans of Star Wars were given their own planet to explore when Galaxy's Edge opened less than two years ago and now those whose fandom shifts more toward Marvel will have their own new land to experience. We're already less than two months away, which makes the whole thing very exciting. I can't wait.