Batman V Superman's Writer Explains How Batman's Ending Could Have Been Way Darker

Rather than follow Batman in the earlier years of his vigilante career, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice focused on Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne after he’d been fighting crime for over two decades in Gotham City. Thanks to the various traumas he suffered over the years, including being in Metropolis during the attack depicted in Man of Steel, this version of Bruce’s methods became much more brutal, from branding criminals to being willing to kill Superman. While Bruce saw the error of his ways by the time Batman v Superman concluded, writer Chris Terrio revealed that there was a point where the character’s arc had a much darker ending.