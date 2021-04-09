Chris Rock's Spiral Hasn't Arrived, But Is Another Saw Movie Already On The Way?

Following these rumors, there is still going to be a major factor at play: how Spiral does when it's released. If Saw X is, in fact, in active development, it could just as easily be pulled from development if the Lionsgate film does not make a splash with audiences this May. But for the time being, it sounds like Twisted Pictures could be getting a head start and leaning on the side of success, which will surely have a lot of people looking forward to Spiral: From The Book of Saw even more!