8 Best Picture Academy Award Winning Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

My Fair Lady (1964)

Starring Audrey Hepburn as a Cockney flower girl, and Rex Harrison as a stuffy phonetics instructor, this film, based off of the Lerner and Loewe stage musical, which in turn, is based off of the Bernard Shaw play, Pygmalion, is a fun little story with some pleasant songs. It’s a little long, but if you dig musicals, then you really can’t go wrong with My Fair Lady.

In 1965, My Fair Lady was the seventh musical to win Best Picture, and believe it or not, The Sound of Music, another musical, won the very next year. When it came out, My Fair Lady was the most expensive American movie ever made, and it shows in the set designs and costumes. There was a bit of a controversy since Audrey Hepburn’s singing was mostly dubbed, but otherwise, it’s a pretty squeaky-clean musical and fun for the whole family. With a little bit of luck, you’ll get a chance to watch it.

Stream My Fair Lady on Netflix.