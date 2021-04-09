Star Wars: Dog Goes Viral For Hilarious Reaction To Darth Vader, And Mark Hamill Approves

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is full of iconic elements. From lightsabers and The Force, to the infamous reveal of Luke Skywalker's parentage and beyond, there are moments in the franchise that will live with fans forever. Possibly the first of those iconic moments that captured imaginations at the very beginning was the introduction of one of the most memorable villains in film history, Darth Vader. He's introduced in the first few minutes of the first Star Wars movie and from the first he looks scary as hell. A viral video proves he even frightens dogs, and Mark Hamill is loving it.