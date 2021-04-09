After Dune Drama, Warner Bros. Boss Reflects On HBO Max Announcement

The global pandemic forced every movie studio to get very creative when it came to their planned theatrical releases. Some have been continually delayed, waiting for the time when they might be successful at the box office again. Others have dropped movies on a streaming service they also own. Finally, projects have sold movies to other platforms to make what money they can off it now. WarnerMedia, however, took the boldest step, in announcing that every movie that had been set for theaters in 2021, everything from Godzilla vs. Kong to Dune, would also debut on HBO Max at the same time. And now one exec is reflecting on that controversial choice.