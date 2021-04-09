news

After Dune Drama, Warner Bros. Boss Reflects On HBO Max Announcement

Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalamet in Dune
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

The global pandemic forced every movie studio to get very creative when it came to their planned theatrical releases. Some have been continually delayed, waiting for the time when they might be successful at the box office again. Others have dropped movies on a streaming service they also own. Finally, projects have sold movies to other platforms to make what money they can off it now. WarnerMedia, however, took the boldest step, in announcing that every movie that had been set for theaters in 2021, everything from Godzilla vs. Kong to Dune, would also debut on HBO Max at the same time. And now one exec is reflecting on that controversial choice.

This decision was met with a wide variety of responses. On the one hand, it was potentially great news for consumers who might have wanted to see these movies, but were not willing, or simply not able, to actually see them in theaters. It was good new for HBO Max, as it gave people a real incentive to subscribe to the service which had, by most accounts, had a lackluster launch.

However, many filmmakers took issue with the decision. Christopher Nolan called HBO Max the "worst streaming service" and WarnerMedia was criticized, largely because this decision had been made with little or no warning to the other studio or filmmakers. CEO Jason Kilar recently admitted to Vox that the announcement did not go as hoped, and that, if given a second chance, things would have been handled differently. According to Kilar...

There’s no doubt that it was bumpy back in early December of last year. If I had the chance to do it over again, I think it’s very fair to say that we would have taken a couple more days to see if we could have had even more conversations than we were able to have.

There was a lot of backlash from within the industry to the HBO Max decision. Legendary, the studio behind both Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune went as far as to threaten that it might pursue legal action. And while that didn't happen, and Kong recently debuted on HBO Max as planned, the fate of Dune is still unclear. Director Denis Villeneuve was one of the first, and most outspoken, against moving the film to streaming.

Clearly, CEO Jason Kilar still supports the overall decision to move things to HBO Max this year, he reiterated that in 2022 movies will shift back to theatrical first releases. But he admits that the way the decision was handled could have been done better. There were a lot of issues to deal with, including how various people involved in the productions would get paid without box office numbers.

To be fair, so far, the idea seems to have worked. despite being available on HBO Max, Godzilla vs. Kong had a solid box office opening, which would seem to indicate that when given the choice, people will still go to theaters.

Up Next

Jason Momoa And Josh Brolin Lend Support To Dune's Theatrical Release After Denis Villenueve Speaks Out
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Justice League's Screenwriter Hated Joss Whedon's Movie So Much He Tried To Have His Name Removed news 1d Justice League's Screenwriter Hated Joss Whedon's Movie So Much He Tried To Have His Name Removed Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sorry LeBron, Fans Are Having The Best Time Comparing Space Jam 2 With Ready Player One news 1d Sorry LeBron, Fans Are Having The Best Time Comparing Space Jam 2 With Ready Player One Dirk Libbey
Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Director Gets Honest About Toys Spoiling The Movie news 2d Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Director Gets Honest About Toys Spoiling The Movie Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Godzilla vs. Kong Mar 31, 2021 Godzilla vs. Kong 7
Words On Bathroom Walls Aug 7, 2020 Words On Bathroom Walls Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Veep Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Julia Louis-Dreyfus TBD Veep Cast: What The Actors Are Doing Now, Including Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rating TBD
The CW's Powerpuff Girls Live-Action TV Show Is Bringing One Star Back From The Animated Series TBD The CW's Powerpuff Girls Live-Action TV Show Is Bringing One Star Back From The Animated Series Rating TBD
Melissa McCarthy's Thunder Force Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie TBD Melissa McCarthy's Thunder Force Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie Rating TBD
Law And Order: SVU Star Talks The Show's 'Otherworldly' Success With Christopher Meloni's Organized Crime TBD Law And Order: SVU Star Talks The Show's 'Otherworldly' Success With Christopher Meloni's Organized Crime Rating TBD
A New Star Trek Movie Is Officially Coming To Theaters, Sorry Tarantino TBD A New Star Trek Movie Is Officially Coming To Theaters, Sorry Tarantino Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information