A New Star Trek Movie Is Officially Coming To Theaters, Sorry Tarantino

The Star Trek franchise is a versatile one that has entertained audiences for decades. And while the story continues to grow on the small screen thanks to Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, the property has been noticeably missing from theaters. But it looks like that's going to change, as Paramount just revealed a slew of shake-ups, as well as the first official release date for a new Star Trek movie. Set phasers to stun, because the franchise is back in theaters with a mysterious project on June 9th, 2023. Sorry, Quentin Tarantino.