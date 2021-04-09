news

A New Star Trek Movie Is Officially Coming To Theaters, Sorry Tarantino

Chris Pine in Star Trek Beyond

The Star Trek franchise is a versatile one that has entertained audiences for decades. And while the story continues to grow on the small screen thanks to Star Trek: Discovery and Picard, the property has been noticeably missing from theaters. But it looks like that's going to change, as Paramount just revealed a slew of shake-ups, as well as the first official release date for a new Star Trek movie. Set phasers to stun, because the franchise is back in theaters with a mysterious project on June 9th, 2023. Sorry, Quentin Tarantino.

This update comes to us from Paramount's official press team, which revealed a number of movie delays. While fans were disappointed learning that highly anticipated blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 were pushed back, there was a silver lining. Namely, because Stark Trek is finally returning to theaters in 2023. Although exactly what this movie is remains a mystery.

The public knows pretty much nothing about the Star Trek movie that's being planned by Paramount. Some fans are no doubt hoping to see the most recent film franchise continue, with actors like Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles. The cast has indeed expressed interest in such, although they'll be noticeably missing late actor Anton Yelchin. Of course, there's also that long-rumored Quentin Tarantino movie. Although the last we heard, he wasn't attached to helm the currently developing project.

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has been very particular about his career. The Oscar winner plans on releasing just ten total projects, with the most recent being number 9: Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Still, Tarantino has expressed interest in putting his own spin on the beloved science fiction property. What's more, he's gone on to say that if he did tackle Star Trek, it would serve as an exception to his ten movie rule.

The idea of a Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie something that cinephiles have collectively gone wild over, but all signs point to the mysterious 2023 movie being helmed by another filmmaker altogether. We'll just have to see if Paramount intends on rebooting the popular property, or continuing the current Kelvin timeline. After all, actors like Zachary Quinto seem ready dive back into the beloved property.

Chris Pine led the cast as Kirk in the last three installment of the Stark Trek franchise. Now that his time playing Steve Trevor in the Wonder Woman franchise has seemingly come to an end (again), his schedule should be freed up. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

In fact, the busiest person from the current Star Trek cast is probably Zoe Saldana. In addition to playing Uhura in the last trilogy, she's also got leading roles as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy and Neytiri in Avatar. Both of those properties have new installments coming, so if the Kelvin timeline is continuing Saldana should have yet another beloved franchise appearance.

The mysterious Star Trek movie is currently set to hit theaters on June 9th, 2023. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Leonard Nimoy's Son Pays Tribute To The Late Star Trek Icon On What Would've Been His 90th Birthday
