Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Finally Has A Season 3 Release Date, And Some Fans May Be Upset

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 release date is here, and while I'm sure there will be many happy to know when we'll be able to stream the upcoming Trek series, its date may ruffle some feathers. I especially see those who prefer spoilers staying secret being a bit miffed, as the premiere will happen a full month after a big event promoting its arrival.

It was announced today that those with a Paramount+ subscription can stream the Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Thursday, July 17th. Check it out along with a fresh new poster featuring the crew in action below:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

While the poster doesn't do much to hint at all the things I'm psyched about after the latest trailer, it's nice we finally have a premiere date. The bad news is it's much later than I personally expected, especially on the heels of that recent news about an advance screening for the premiere.

July 17th solidly falls in the previously hinted summer timeline for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but some may feel it is arriving much later in the 2025 TV schedule than previously thought. This is because Paramount previously announced that those who attend the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 14th will get to screen the premiere episode early.

Star Trek fans who will be in the New York area in the upcoming weeks will have a chance to see the premiere, but as for everyone else, one would assume they'll have to wait another month and a few days. As mentioned, not everyone will be happy about this, though I'm not too stressed about it.

Why I'm Not Concerned About Some Fans Seeing The Season 3 Premiere Early

For those who might not remember the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Captain Pike and crew were locked in a dangerous conflict with the Gorn. Starfleet gave an official order to retreat, but doing so meant leaving a number of Starfleet hostages on a Gorn ship. The season ended before we learned what Pike will do, invoking the classic cliffhanger ending that past Star Trek shows had done in season finales.

While there is a risk in all the secrets surrounding the Season 3 premiere hitting the web, we already know the most important part. The entire bridge crew has been seen in the trailers released so far, and the episodes take place after the Season 3 premiere, seeing as the Gorn are nowhere to be found. Therefore, I don't think we'll be hit with any surprise deaths, at least when it comes to the main ensemble.

This isn't to say I expect the Season 3 premiere to be inconsequential, and I'm sure there will be some meaningful developments with the Gorn that Star Trek fans would rather not have spoiled. That said, I don't think we're going to learn anything so massive that those who see it won't be able to keep a lid on what is revealed, and we'll ultimately be able to go another month unspoiled, provided we don't go seeking out what happened in the episode. I could be wrong, but I think while there may be knee-jerk reactions where some are upset about this reveal, it'll all be okay.

Gear up for the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds by streaming Seasons 1 and 2 on Paramount+ right now. It'll be nice to see some new episodes again, so I can stop trying to diagnose the big problem the franchise has with making successful movies.