Jeremy Renner's First Headshot Goes From Hawkeye To Backstreet Boys

Marvel’s resident archer is gearing up for his own television series sometime later this year in the form of Disney+’s Hawkeye. But while we wait for Jeremy Renner to reprise his role as Clint Barton for the first time since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the actor is reflecting on how he got here with an early headshot. It’s so convincingly Backstreet Boys that we’re singing “Shape Of My Heart” already.