Jeremy Renner's First Headshot Goes From Hawkeye To Backstreet Boys

Marvel’s resident archer is gearing up for his own television series sometime later this year in the form of Disney+’s Hawkeye. But while we wait for Jeremy Renner to reprise his role as Clint Barton for the first time since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, the actor is reflecting on how he got here with an early headshot. It’s so convincingly Backstreet Boys that we’re singing “Shape Of My Heart” already.
Jeremy Renner loves a good throwback. Just a few months ago, he took some time to remember a great on-set moment with his fellow Avengers, and the other day, he and his co-stars posted cute photos with Robert Downey Jr for the Iron Man actor’s birthday. Now he’s shared his first headshot:
Yeah… major boy band vibes here. The actor has that ‘90s straight and long haircut other heartthrobs like Leonardo DiCaprio rocked back in the day. He wears a blue and white flannel to match his baby blues, and has an earring on his left ear. It’s unmistakably Jeremy Renner, but also looks like Hawkeye from another universe.
Jeremy Renner said one of his fans found the headshot, and from his own memory, he believes he got the picture taken before he decided to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting. The actor grew up in Modesto, California, which is a small agricultural town in Central California. In the early ‘90s, Renner left his hometown to pursue acting, and first landed 1995’s National Lampoon’s Senior Trip. Here he is in his movie debut:
Renner was 24 at the time and found some momentum in the early ‘00s with his role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in 2002’s Dahmer before catapulting into the big leagues with 2009’s Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker and later becoming Hawkeye. What a journey it’s been! The actor just celebrated his 50th birthday in January as he heads into his sixth appearance as Clint Barton in the MCU.
Hawkeye will see Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton shooting off his arrows with a new hero, Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. The late 2021 series will also star Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox. The latter actress is set to play the superhero Echo and is reportedly already primed star in her own spinoff following the miniseries.
Jeremy Renner is also set to star in the Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown from Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator of Yellowstone. The actor is also still attached to Todd MacFarlane’s Spawn movie. Until Hawkeye hits Disney+, we’re keeping up with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Episodes 1 through 4 are available to stream now, with two more episodes awaiting fans in the coming weeks. If you’re all caught up, check out CinemaBlend’s breakdown of Episode 4’s big twist.