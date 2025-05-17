Jeremy Renner May Have Dealt With A Slew Of Health Setbacks After His Snowplow Accident, But He’s Still Crushing Gym Reps I Couldn’t Achieve

Jeremy Renner experienced a truly terrifying New Year’s Day back in 2023, as he was run over by his massive snowplow due to a mistake. He subsequently experienced a number of health challenges, but the Avengers actor didn't stay down long. Today, Renner is thriving and, based on his latest gym update, he’s not just walking again, he’s outperforming so many of us. And, while I’d like to think I’m in decent shape, watching Renner tear through his latest workout is making me reconsider my fitness goals.

The 54-year-old star recently took to Instagram to show off his serious fitness prowess via a video. The post in question shows Renner in a full core stretch using a weight on wheels. On the whole, the move looks relatively difficult, as the actor must rely on his core strength and balance to complete it. However, he seems like he’s in incredible shape, as he makes the whole process look so easy. You can see the workout video below:

That's not bad for a guy who was in a life-threatening snowplow accident a few years ago. The Oscar nominee suffered chest trauma and had over 30 broken bones after he was run over by a snowplow outside his Nevada home. Renner spent weeks in the ICU and underwent multiple surgeries. He faced a recovery process so intense that I'm sure most people wouldn’t blame him for slowing down or even retiring from action-heavy roles altogether.

Ultimately, Jeremy Renner took his recovery incredibly seriously, and miraculously, has been back at work for a while now. He's continuing his leading man stint on the Taylor Sheridan-produced show Mayor of Kingstown, and is also set to star in the buzzy Knives Out threequel, Wake Up Dead Man. He also recently published a memoir called My Next Breath, which details his career as well as the details of his accident and recovery. Fellow Marvel alum Robert Downey Jr. even shared that he was reading the book on the Avengers: Doomsday set.

Aside from just the book, Renner has been open about his recovery journey in general, sharing bits of progress, motivational moments, and yes, even some of the painful hurdles along the way. This latest glimpse into his fitness grind makes it clear: he's not just healing, he’s rebuilding his life.

The Hawkeye actor's latest fitness feat is beyond impressive, and I’m pretty sure if I tried out that kind of workout, I’d fall over immediately. Renner is in a league of his own, and the fact that he shares his progress is seriously motivating for me. It shows not only his physical strength but his mental toughness as well. Here's hoping that the A-lister continues to stay healthy as time goes on.

When you're not looking at Jeremy Renner's gym posts, check out his acting work. Watch the first three seasons of Mayor of Kingstown now with a Paramount+ subscription. Also, make sure to catch him in Wake Up Dead Man, which is set to be available for those with a Netflix subscription later this year.