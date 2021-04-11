Black Panther 2 Producer Comments On The Possibility Of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Making A Cameo

There’s no telling what audiences can expect when they return to Wakanda next year for Black Panther 2. What is clear, though, is that Nate Moore, Lupita Nyong’o, Ryan Coogler and the rest of their collaborators are taking great care as they push on and continue the work of the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 8, 2022.