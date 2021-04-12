Creed 3: Michael B. Jordan On Sylvester Stallone Not Returning As Rocky

While the Creed franchise was certainly given a boost by including Sylvester Stallone, and both of the first two movies were very much designed for fans of the franchise, I'm sure I'm not the only one who wants to see the series continue in a fresh direction. We don't need every entry to be reliant on a Rocky movie and the stories that can be told will have much more opportunity for creativity if that's not expected. The series simply doesn't need Rocky anymore; Adonis Creed should be enough of a draw for anybody. And seeing Michael B. Jordan direct the next entry certainly will give the next film a very fresh look and feel.