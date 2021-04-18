Stephen King Movies: The Most Horrific Deaths, Ranked

10. Carrie – Margaret White Gets Skewered

One could make an argument that Margaret White (Piper Laurie) would be happy with the way she dies in Brian De Palma’s Carrie – which is to say thinking of herself as a martyr trying to rid the world of evil (in the same position as St. Sebastian, no less). In a much more objective way, however, her death is truly horrific.

After spending decades of her life in psychotic religious fervor, she attempts to murder her own daughter (Sissy Spacek) by stabbing her in the back with a kitchen knife, and when Carrie tries to defend herself the result is the telekinetically gifted girl launching a variety of kitchen utensils into her mother’s torso. Even though Margaret is a horribly abusive monster, you can’t help but empathize with the pain felt by her teenage daughter in the moment – pain that winds up bringing down their house on top of both of them.