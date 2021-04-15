Falcon & The Winter Soldier’s Sebastian Stan Talks About How His Favorite Rom-Com Influenced Monday

That’s one of the things I think we both loved about it. That as opposed to the rom-coms that you often see that don’t really depict the reality of what happens, and sort of give you these versions of people that either immediately change in the movie in two and a half hours and they end up in this happy ending, or whatever. This movie was totally uninterested in serving any of those recipes that you might have seen. It was more about, you’re just a spectator to these two people crashing into each other and slowly coming around to learning about each other and what happens in a relationship. You know, those early six months are very interesting aren’t they?