Enter For Your Chance To Win A Virtual Advanced Screening Of Netflix’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Enter for your chance to win an at home advance screening of Netflix’s THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES! The movie tells the story of how a quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.

St. Louis is getting its own virtual screening, and you can enter for a chance to get a “ticket” here. The screening will take place on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:00 pm CST. Check in early starting at 5:15 as the Virtual Doors will be open 45 minutes prior to the screening start time. There will be trivia games and a DJ playing music so families can have some fun together before the screening begins.

25 people will win this fun and free screening! Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The giveaway ends at 12:00 p.m. CT on April 20, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and contacted by Allied Global Marketing for details of the screening. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Good luck!

