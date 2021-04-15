Viola Davis And More Praise Chadwick Boseman In Trailer For New Netflix Documentary

When Chadwick Boseman passed in August 2020, it came as a shock to the Hollywood community and fans around the world. The late Black Panther actor chose to keep his four-year battle with colon cancer private as he became a Marvel superhero. Throughout his career, he has also delivered an unforgettable round of performances such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. Boseman’s work as an actor is now being honored through a Netflix documentary.