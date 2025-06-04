'An Emotional Day': Ryan Reynolds Drops Big Update For John Candy Documentary, And I Think Deadpool Would Even Get Misty-Eyed Over This Fitting Tribute To The Late Comedian

John Candy’s best movies may have us laughing up a storm, but the Ryan Reynolds-produced documentary about the actor is surely going to make us emotional. Directed by Colin Hanks, titled I Like Me, the upcoming documentary will allow audiences to get to know John Candy as an actor and the personal battles he was dealing with when the cameras were off. Now, Reynolds is talking about having “an emotional day” as he shared a big update about the new documentary that would leave even Deadpool a little misty-eyed.

Considering what a comedy legend John Candy was, it’s only natural that fans like Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks team up to create a heartfelt tribute to the Planes, Trains and Automobiles star. The Adam Project actor said it was important for him to produce this documentary as a chance to get to know the “beautiful storyteller” through the accounts of creators who knew Candy.

Now, The Proposal actor has revealed that he had “an emotional day” on Instagram as he heard big news about I Like Me, and I think even Deadpool himself would be misty-eyed over this:

Today is an emotional day—not just because our documentary, ‘I Like Me’ will be opening #TIFF50 but because we’re one step closer to a global John Candy moment this fall.

I Like Me will be the opening movie this year's Toronto International Film Festival?! That is huge!

The special opening night slot is reserved for highly anticipated films with wide appeal and awards potential. That must mean TIFF sees huge promise in the John Candy documentary. What a perfect way to prioritize the beloved late actor’s story in a way that I’m sure the Toronto native would be proud of. As movies like The Boy and the Heron have achieved accolades after first premiering in this slot, I’m already sensing some awards potential for I Like Me.

There’s no doubt in my mind that if Deadpool was Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram follower, he’d be shedding some tears behind his mask. Under all of that sarcasm and over-the-top violence, we all know the Marvel antihero has a big heart.

To further prove that point, there is a John Candy tribute prop worked in the Deadpool movies. If you look closely, the popular Marvel character is reading The Canadian Mounted, which is an homage to the book Candy’s character reads in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before even watching it, I already have a feeling that I Like Me will be an unforgettable documentary. With never-before-seen videos and personal stories from loved ones who knew John Candy, one of the doc’s producers, Glen Zipper, said the new movie plans to honor the Uncle Buck actor’s legacy. He said that director Colin Hanks would like audiences to walk out of his project the same way you would seeing Candy’s touching, lighthearted movies. Considering TIFF has enough faith in the Amazon MGM movie to have it be first in its lineup, I already expect audiences will be in for a real treat.

Just when I thought it was already good news that Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks were making a John Candy documentary, now I’m psyched to know it’ll be the opening film at TIFF’s 50th Edition. Deadpool may not be one to admit if he’ll be shedding tears watching this documentary, but I know I will.

Meanwhile, eventually, fans at home will have the chance to see I Like Me via an Amazon Prime subscription this fall.