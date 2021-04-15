James Gunn Has Reacted To Viral Story About Steven Spielberg Loving Guardians Of The Galaxy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Steven Spielberg is one of the greatest living film directors, and that's not a controversial statement. He has made some of the most well regarded, and most popular, films in the history of the medium. He has inspired countless filmmakers to follow in his footsteps. James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, fully admits to being one of those inspired by the work of Spielberg, which is why he says he literally cried when he learned that the director of Jaws was a fan of his work.