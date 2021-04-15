news

Indiana Jones 5 Just Scooped Up Another James Bond Addition After Phoebe-Waller Bridge

Harrison Ford holding a Crystal Skull in a cave in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The links between the Indiana Jones series and the James Bond franchise just keep growing by the day. With Indiana Jones 5 recently hiring No Time To Die writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the bridge linking the two sagas seemed pretty solid. But now, a full fledged Bond villain has been brought into the fold, as director James Mangold’s installment has just cast Casino Royale’s Mads Mikkelsen in an undisclosed role.

Mikkelsen’s participation was announced by Deadline, but as you could expect, no further details have been provided as to who he’s playing and how they fit into the story. 2021 has been a fantastic year for Mads Mikkelsen so far, especially in the world of tentpole franchises. His Indiana Jones 5 casting comes on the heels of another pretty big space on the Mikklesen bingo card being filled, thanks to his being recast as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to start shooting this summer, at which point the world will probably get the basic details as to what Mads Mikkelsen is doing in this particular cinematic universe. But if we’re going to start speculating how the man once known as Le Chiffre will be leaving his stamp in Harrison Ford’s legendary archaeological crowd pleaser, there is one possibility we’re stuck on. Should you want to put money on Mr. Mikkelsen’s status in Indiana Jones 5, he’s probably going to be playing a villain.

More to come…

