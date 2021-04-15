Indiana Jones 5 Just Scooped Up Another James Bond Addition After Phoebe-Waller Bridge

Indiana Jones 5 is set to start shooting this summer, at which point the world will probably get the basic details as to what Mads Mikkelsen is doing in this particular cinematic universe. But if we’re going to start speculating how the man once known as Le Chiffre will be leaving his stamp in Harrison Ford’s legendary archaeological crowd pleaser, there is one possibility we’re stuck on. Should you want to put money on Mr. Mikkelsen’s status in Indiana Jones 5, he’s probably going to be playing a villain.