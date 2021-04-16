news

The Suicide Squad Star Margot Robbie Is The Rare Superhero Actor Who Hates Lifting Weights

Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Given the massive popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of shared universes currently in play. For DC, one of the characters Warner Bros. has clearly invested in is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Her third movie as the femme fatale is coming with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and fans can't wait to see what comes next for the beloved character. And while Robbie is experienced in playing Harley, she doesn't enjoy lifting weights when getting into supervillain shape.

Getting a comic book role is a dream gig for many actors, but it also comes with a great deal of responsibility. One has to guard spoilers, work long hours, and also get into superhero shape. We've seen as countless actors got ripped for these roles, but it turns out that Margot Robbie had a difficult time lifting weights when working out. As she explained,

I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun, but quickly realized I wasn’t so much a fan of lifting weights. When I’m not preparing for a role, I prefer to do workouts I really like, such as dance classes or playing tennis with friends

Same, though. While figures like Dwayne Johnson and Brie Larson have invested in expensive home gyms and seem to love lifting, Margot Robbie is simply not one of those actors. And when she's not gearing up to play Harley, the Oscar-nominated actress stays in shape with more fun types of physical activity.

Margot Robbie's comments to Australian Women's Health show what it's really like playing an iconic comic book role like Harley Quinn. While the actress remains in shape to play Harley Quinn (especially after her super revealing costume in David Ayer's 2017 Suicide Squad), it's not about lifting. Instead she boxes, does pilates, dances, and plays tennis.

DC fans can re-watch Margot Robbie's time in the DCEU on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

This process of getting into shape was repeated for Margot Robbie ahead of filming James Gun's The Suicide Squad. The R-rated movie will be a sequel/reboot to the 2017 original, and will feature a handful of returning faces. Check out the latest trailer below.

Given this new footage, anticipation for The Suicide Squad is at a fever pitch. Comic book fans are thrilled to see Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn behind the camera, and that the villain-centric blockbuster will be rated R. There's no telling what twists and turns the filmmaker has in store, but smart money says many of the members of Task Force X will die throughout its runtime.

After wrapping on The Suicide Squad, James Gunn continued the story of a new character: John Cena's Peacemaker. He'll be getting his own show on HBO Max, which should feature some cast members from the movie. After that Gunn will pivot back to the MCU for a variety of Guardians content, including the threequel and a holiday special.

The Suicide Squad will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max August 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Jared Leto’s Look For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Has A Subtle Nod To Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Mehcad Brooks Reflects On Why Mortal Kombat Is The Perfect Franchise To Champion Diversity news 44m Mehcad Brooks Reflects On Why Mortal Kombat Is The Perfect Franchise To Champion Diversity Braden Roberts
Mortal Kombat Streaming: How To Watch The New Movie news 3h Mortal Kombat Streaming: How To Watch The New Movie Philip Sledge
Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights Has Screened, Here’s What People Are Saying About The HBO Max Film news 15h Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights Has Screened, Here’s What People Are Saying About The HBO Max Film Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

Voyagers Apr 9, 2021 Voyagers 5
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
The United States vs. Billie Holiday Feb 26, 2021 The United States vs. Billie Holiday 5
No Time To Die Oct 8, 2021 No Time To Die Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
WWE Smackdown Is Adding Pat McAfee To Commentary, And I'm So Into This TBD WWE Smackdown Is Adding Pat McAfee To Commentary, And I'm So Into This Rating TBD
Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She's Returning To Twitter TBD Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She's Returning To Twitter Rating TBD
Disney+’s Big Shot Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before TBD Disney+’s Big Shot Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before Rating TBD
Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming May 2021 TBD Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming May 2021 Rating TBD
Disney World Vs. Disneyland: How Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Is Different At Each Theme Park TBD Disney World Vs. Disneyland: How Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Is Different At Each Theme Park Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information