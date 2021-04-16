The Suicide Squad Star Margot Robbie Is The Rare Superhero Actor Who Hates Lifting Weights

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Given the massive popularity of the superhero genre, there are a number of shared universes currently in play. For DC, one of the characters Warner Bros. has clearly invested in is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Her third movie as the femme fatale is coming with James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, and fans can't wait to see what comes next for the beloved character. And while Robbie is experienced in playing Harley, she doesn't enjoy lifting weights when getting into supervillain shape.