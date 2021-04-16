Top Gun Maverick's Miles Teller Explains Why He's Optimistic About The Future Of Movie Theaters

Like his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise, who is also a vocal supporter of seeing big movies on big screens, Miles Teller is also excited about the eventual return to theaters. Both actors clearly want their own big blockbuster, which has been delayed, to be experienced correctly. The training and hard work that Teller and the rest of the cast went through needs to be properly appreciated by seeing the film as intended. The experience of seeing something like Top Gun: Maverick in theaters just can’t be emulated at home, and both Teller and Cruise know it.