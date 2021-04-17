The Hilarious Reason Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Says He Became An Actor

Patrick Schwarzenegger is trying to make his own way in the movie industry, though. His film Moxie, which came out in March, is directed by comedy legend and MCU hopeful Amy Poehler, and it's a fun watch. The up-and-coming actor is also doing some things on the small screen, as he's currently set to star alongside brother-in-law Chris Pratt in Amazon Prime's The Terminal List. You would think the legacy of your legendary father would be kind of intimidating, but Schwarzenegger seems unfazed by his old man, which is probably a good sign for someone making a career for themself.