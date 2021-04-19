Turns Out Army Of The Dead’s Zombie Tiger Has A Fun Connection To Another Netflix Offering

There were a lot of cool moments in the new Army of the Dead trailer that dropped last week, but arguably the scene stealer of the bunch was seeing a zombie tiger in the middle of Las Vegas. This tiger, whose name is Valentine, scored a lot of attention on social media following the preview’s release, and one can only imagine how hard it will be for the movie’s protagonists to take this undead creature down compared to your average zombie. But here’s the icing on the proverbial cake: Valentine is connected to a fellow piece of Netflix content: the docuseries Tiger King.