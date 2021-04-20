Sebastian Stan Talks Deciding To Get Fully Nude On-Screen For Monday

Nudity on screen is often a big deal. Being willing to put your body out there with literally no protection is a decision that few actors take lightly. Not only do you have to be willing to do it in front of a crew of people while making the film, but you also do it knowing that it will be seen by perhaps millions of people. It's sort of amazing anybody takes their clothes off on screen. But both Sebastian Stan and his co-star Denise Gough do exactly that for their new relationship drama Monday. And the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star recently explained his feelings about baring it all.