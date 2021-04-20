The Funny Way Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Is Guarding The Sequel’s Secrets

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Spoilers have always been a difficult thing to navigate with blockbuster movies, but right now inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe they're probably an even bigger deal than usual. With the exception of a couple of Disney+ series, Phase Four of the franchise has yet to launch, and on top of that, the delays in releasing those movies means that more of them have been filmed but not actually been released than we usually have at any given time. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the films now in production, and Benedict Cumberbatch is going to extreme lengths to protect the film's secrets. He won't even let people see him.
Benedict Cumberbatch was part of a recent Zoom conference related to his new film The Mauritanian put on by the Concordia Forum where the actor took part in a Q & A session. However, those attending the session never actually got a chance to see the actor as his side of the conversation was simply a shot at a blank ceiling. As Twitter user SmilingBenedict captured, apparently the actor's own face is currently under embargo.
I suppose that's one way to make sure that you don't release any details about your new film, you just remain hidden like The Shadow for as long as you're in costume. We know Benedict Cumberbatch takes spoilers seriously and is pretty good at keeping them under wraps. He's the guy who has been put on Tom Holland duty in the past to make sure the actor didn't give away any major Avengers spoilers.
Of course, the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch wouldn't even show his face does make one wonder just what it is he's hiding. It's not like we haven't seen Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, so just seeing the actor's face, even in costume, shouldn't give away anything we haven't seen before. Unless of course, it did. Considering that the movie itself deals with the multiverse, then perhaps Benedict Cumberbatch was in costume as some multiverse version of himself at this point, and thus the movie didn't want to reveal the new costume or whatever else might have been involved.
With a storyline that contains concepts of the multiverse the possibilities of what we could see in the new movie are basically limitless, so it's no surprise that Sam Raimi and company want to keep all those secrets as long as possible. It might be easier if we had other Marvel movies to keep us interested, but we're still waiting for the beginning of the new phase, which has now been pushed back to July.
The theatrical slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe films looks incredible if we can ever get it off the ground. Black Widow, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home and, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are all waiting for release while Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently in production. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is also set to go before cameras later this year. At least we have new shows on Disney+ to keep us busy until then.