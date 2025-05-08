Alan Cumming Just Let Slip About An Upcoming Avengers: Doomsday Fight Scene With Pedro Pascal (And Someone Better Call Tom Holland)

Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, so you can bet there are a lot of fans who are dying to get some information about what will happen in the upcoming Marvel movie. You can also bet Marvel Studios will be keeping a tight grip on things in an attempt to prevent any spoilers from leaking. However, actors talk, and it’s virtually impossible to prevent them from saying something. Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are often seen as the major leaks, but let’s welcome Alan Cumming to the potential spoiler party.

Fans were shocked during the massive Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal to learn that Cumming, along with several other X-Men movie franchise stars, would be returning for the massive Marvel Multiverse movie. We don’t really know what part they will play, but the once and future Nightcrawler just possibly dropped a little morsel.

What Alan Cumming Said About Avengers: Doomsday

At this point we have no idea how all the X-Men characters will fit into Avengers: Doomsday, but talking with Buzzfeed, Cumming does reveal at least one fight sequence in the film could involve Nightcrawler battling Mr. Fantastic, played by Pedro Pascal. He was talking about how surprised he was to be back playing Nightcrawler when he said…

I just think ‘I’m 60 years old.’ 23 years ago, I played that superhero. I was kind of old for a superhero even then, and now I’m back doing it. That to me is hilarious. And now I’m sort of learning these fights. I’m like ‘What? Who am I fighting with?’ They said, ‘You’re hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,’ or something.

To be sure, as spoilers go, this is quite light, but it’s still interesting to learn that some of our heroes could find themselves fighting each other at some point in the movie. Maybe it’s a case of confusion over who the good guys are between characters from alternate worlds. Perhaps the actors will play multiple versions of their characters, and some of them won’t be quite so good.

Of course, the description also indicates that Alan Cumming and Pedro Pascal weren't actually on set together. It's possible that Cumming doesn't actually know what he was doing, as it sounds like he was working against CGI.

Whatever the reason, and as small a reveal as this is, it’s probably still more than Marvel would like out in the world. If Alan Cumming gets a phone call from somebody at Marvel Studios PR who is not happy with him, the good news is he’s not alone.

Tom Holland And Other Marvel Actors Are Known For Being Spoiler Sources

Marvel spoilers are nothing new, and they’re more or less impossible to entirely avoid. However, much of the time, they’re not a result of anonymous sources from the set so much as they’re the result of an actor speaking in an interview and simply saying too much. Tom Holland is so well known for talking too much that he’s often paired with other actors in interviews who seem to be specifically tasked with making sure he doesn’t say too much.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Holland’s ability to stay quiet has improved in recent years, but he’s not the only problem. Mark Ruffalo has also been known to give the game away.

So, I’m not saying Alan Cumming is going to our new source for all things Avengers: Doomsday, but he certainly sounds like a good place to start.