Zack Snyder Went To Crazy Lengths To Recreate Las Vegas For Netflix’s Army Of The Dead

Our visual effects team is in Vegas this week. They were there last week because they were scanning the entire Vegas strip, so it has been quite an undertaking. And actually, I think we’re the first movie… normally they only let you on the Strip until 10 am, but if we could only be there at 10 am, it would take us like six weeks to (scan the exteriors). Which wasn't going to be very affordable. So they've allowed us extra time on the Strip, so we’re on the median and we have some scissor lifts and we had a couple of ‘helicopter days’ where they have lidar scans and photo geometry of all of Las Vegas. So we'll use that and create a devastated Vegas from there.