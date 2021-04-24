Judge Dredd: 5 Reasons Why I Have A Soft Spot For The Sylvester Stallone Movie

And, besides, the 1995 movie is actually much closer to the comic than the 2012 version. Judge Dredd is actually kind of a satirical series, and the character is not supposed to be a good guy. He’s actually more of a fascist asshole who is pretty much the last cop you would want protecting you. So, more Sly Stallone’s Dredd than Karl Urban’s.

In the end, I’m well aware that most people don't like Sly Stallone's Judge Dredd, but it’s definitely one of my favorites. What do you think? Sound off in the poll below. For coverage of more modern, 2021 movies, check out our guide to new releases.