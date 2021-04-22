Iconic Poirot Actor David Suchet Reveals Why He Hasn’t Watched Kenneth Branagh’s Murder On The Orient Express Yet

Every journalist would like me to say what I think about Branagh, but the reason I haven’t watched Ken – and I have enormous admiration for him as an actor – is that people ask me what I think of the ‘newest, greatest Poirot’ and if I’ve never seen him, it’s best that I don’t have an opinion. It protects me and it keeps me from saying anything that might be derogatory. I’m sure that were I to see it, there would be hundreds of things to say that would be complementary.